Miami Beach officer injured in shooting, cops say. The Venetian Causeway is blocked off

A Miami Beach officer was injured in a shooting in the area of the Venetian Causeway on Saturday, triggering a large road closure as the investigation continues, officials said.

Around 2 p.m., Miami Beach police said one of its officers was shot and is now in stable condition, according to a post on X.

Update #1: We are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation involving an MBPD police officer. The officer is stable and alert. The investigation is ongoing. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/swqqnvMDC0 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 2, 2024

Residents are being told to avoid the Venetian Causeway as the entire bridge is experiencing a closure because of the investigation.

Details of the shooting have not been released by police.

This is a developing story.