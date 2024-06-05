Miami Beach fire chief is retiring in latest City Hall exit. Here’s who could succeed him

Miami Beach Fire Chief Virgil Fernandez is retiring after 10 years in the role, marking the latest in a string of high-profile departures and potentially paving the way for the city’s first female fire chief.

In a memo Tuesday afternoon, Interim City Manager Rickelle Williams announced that Fernandez would step down as chief on July 1, then serve two months as a special adviser to the new department leader.

“His commitment, leadership and professionalism have guided the dedicated men and women of the Fire Department through many challenging circumstances including the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous hurricanes (locally and throughout Florida), and the Champlain Towers South building collapse,” Williams wrote.

Williams praised Fernandez for establishing an “internal succession plan” and expressed a desire for continuity in the department. She recommended Deputy Fire Chief Digna Abello for the role of chief, saying members of the command staff offered “unanimous support” for the move.

The recommendation is subject to the approval of the Miami Beach City Commission on June 26.

Several months after joining the department in 2014, Fernandez promoted Abello to chief of training and support services, making her the city’s first female firefighter to reach the rank of division chief.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner has stressed the need for stability amid a slew of resignations since he was elected alongside several new commissioners late last year. Among those to announce departures were City Manager Alina Hudak and City Attorney Rafael Paz.

Williams took on the city’s top administrative role in April after Hudak tendered her resignation, despite Meiner advocating for Deputy City Manager Eric Carpenter to assume the role.

Instead, the commission voted to install Williams on an interim basis and conduct a national search for a permanent manager, which is ongoing.

Several officials, including Fernandez, faced harsh criticism in recent months from newly elected Commissioner David Suarez, who has raised concerns about mold and poor conditions at a fire station in South Beach that has been slated for relocation for years. Fernandez assured Suarez he was looking into the matter.

In a resignation letter Thursday, Fernandez, 62, did not share a reason for his retirement but noted his more than 42 years of fire service in South Florida. Fernandez spent 23 years with the city of Miami’s fire department, then was the fire chief in Hollywood for nearly a decade before coming to Miami Beach.

His letter touted the Miami Beach department’s top-tier rating from the Insurance Services Office, which measures departments’ fire prevention and suppression capabilities.

“All of the accomplishments are a direct reflection of the professionalism and commitment of the men and women of the Miami Beach Fire Department,” Fernandez wrote. “I am extremely thankful and proud of each and every one of them.”