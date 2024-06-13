Miami Beach companies offering free towing services after deluge. Here’s who to call

Due to the torrent of rain and flash floods in Miami Beach this week, Tremont Towing and Beach Towing are offering free services to remove stalled vehicles from floodwaters through Thursday, June 13. Vehicles will be towed to the closest safe location.

Tremont Towing (24 hours): 305-672-2395

Beach Towing: 305-534-2128

Note that free towing is only to the nearest safe spot, not to homes or repair shops. Fees may apply for further towing.

For vehicles on city property or general inquiries, contact the city’s parking/code enforcement hotline at 305-604-4785 (24 hours).

Additionally, the city offers a parking flood relief program for residents living at elevations of 2 feet or less. Temporary parking in municipal garages G6 (400 W 42 Street) and G9 (1661 Pennsylvania Avenue) is available during flood events at no cost.