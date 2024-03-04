Miami Beach is 'breaking up' with spring breakers

The city of Miami Beach sent out a strong message to spring breakers this month: "We're breaking up with you."

The Florida city released a new ad campaign Friday in which it outlined its plans for stricter rules for tourists.

The social media campaign comes a year after Miami Beach declared a state of emergency following two fatal shootings during spring break. It was the third year in a row that Miami Beach had to enact emergency measures to control disorderly crowds.

The video ad shows a number of people, who appear to be locals, “breaking up” with spring breakers. It calls out visitors who “want to get drunk in public and ignore laws” rather than enjoy the city’s culture. It also shows clips of the chaos from last spring break and calls the incidents “our breaking point” with spring break.

Miami Beach officials said the city would implement curfews, bag checks, restricted beach access, DUI checkpoints and expensive parking fees. It also said it would increase law enforcement.

The city's plans to crack down on tourists were first unveiled in a news release in February.

These measures will be in effect every Thursday through Sunday in March.

On the weekends of March 7 and March 14, there will be additional measures curbing spring break activity including parking garage closures and $100 parking rates, according to the Miami Beach website. These parking restrictions will not apply to Miami Beach residents, access card holders, permit holders or employees.

NBC South Florida reported that spring break crowds were gathering in Miami Beach, despite the restrictions, on Friday, the same day the ad campaign launched. Online, people expressed skepticism that the new rules would inhibit college students from traveling to the city.

Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones told NBC News' Sam Brock that the entire police department is working extended hours during spring break. Jones also said the department would be using drone technology to assist in enforcement.

"You come here, you have a good time, you behave, we will invite you back," Jones said. "You come here and break the law, we're likely gonna arrest you."

Miami Beach has been synonymous with spring break for years. However, the city has had a difficult time managing unruly tourists over the past few years.

Last year, one Miami Beach commissioner said police were “outnumbered by a lawless crowd that just can’t be controlled,” NBC News reported then. Hundreds of arrests were made and dozens of guns were confiscated during last year's spring break.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com