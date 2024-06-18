Miami apartment complex being demolished after blaze swept through it

A Miami apartment building engulfed in flames last week — leaving more than 40 residents without a home — had begun to be demolished by the city of Miami Tuesday morning.

The Temple Court Apartments, 431 SW Third St., was on the the verge of “imminent” collapse, city officials said. The demolition will take four to six weeks, according to city of Miami spokeswoman Kenia Fallat.’

“This is just day one,” she said.

An excavator begins to demolish Temple Court Apartments, 431 NW Third St., Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Miami, Fla. The city of Miami is demolishing the building after a fire swept through it last week, leaving the building unsafe.

The demolition came a week after Juan Francisco Figuero is accused of setting ablaze the 4-story complex, after shooting a worker on site, Miami police said. It took 126 fire rescue workers to extinguish the flames, and 43 people — many of them low-income elderly residents — were displaced.

The June 10 fire was one of the worst in the city’s history, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Fallat says demolition needed to start as soon as possible because of the building’s unsafe structure.

Lazaro Lopez stood outside his former home Tuesday morning frustrated that he was unable to enter the home before the demolition. He lived on the first floor with his wife Mercedes Gouthman.

“I came here to see if I could pick up documents and they won’t let me in,” said Lopez. “It’s such a shame, the only thing I want is to get my IDs and birth certificates, I don’t even care about clothes, those come and go but documents are harder to get back.”

Former residents of Temple Court Apartments view the demolition of the building from Lummus Park on 404 NW Third St. on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 in Miami, Fla. The city of Miami began to demolish the complex Tuesday after a fire swept through it last week.

Fallat said the city is trying to help the residents retrieve their documents.

“We’ve had the DMV, Social Security and passport offices go over to the Motel 6 to help them out,” said Fallat.

Lazaro and his wife are staying in a Motel 6 in Doral along with other residents who were displaced.

“It’s too dangerous for anyone to go in,” said Fallat.

Miami-Dade Animal Services are on the scene in the case of any pets can be recovered from the building.

Miami-Dade Public Housing Services is working with the residents to secure more permanent housing.