Mia Bailey, accused of killing parents in southern Utah, makes 1st court appearance

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Mia Bailey, a 28-year-old accused of killing her parents in a double homicide last week in southern Utah, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning.

Bailey is facing 11 felony charges, including two counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, and seven counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

Bailey appeared in 5th District Court for the first time on Wednesday, June 26, exactly a week after her arrest. During the meeting, the judge asked her if she had money to afford an attorney to which she said no. When asked if she had assets to sell, she listed a car, laptop, computer electronics, jewelry, and high-end silverware dishes.

The judge decided to appoint Ryan Stout to represent her. Stout urged Bailey not to speak to anyone about the case or make comments on the allegations, adding he would meet with her within the next day or two.

Following her arrest, court documents say Bailey didn’t show any remorse and was quoted by officers as saying, “I would do it again. I hate them.”

On June 18, Washington police responded to a residence near the 1000 block of E. Chinook Dr. and located a man and woman who had been shot to death, according to documents.

Police began an hours-long manhunt for the suspect and placed Bailey under arrest the following day. She allegedly bragged about avoiding law enforcement officers by jumping fences, hiding in bushes, and sleeping in a park bathroom.

Documents made note that Bailey was in the process of transitioning from male to female, and legally changed her name and gender.

She is currently booked in the Washington County jail without bail. Her next hearing is scheduled for July 10.

