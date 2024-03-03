MI6 drive for black and Asian spies on BBC

The MI6 building on the River Thames next to Vauxhall Bridge, headquarters of the Secret Intelligence Service, has job vacancies - George Clerk/E+

An MI6 intelligence officer will make history on Sunday night by becoming the first black spy to give a live broadcast interview.

The officer, who is at director level, is being interviewed on Radio 1Xtra as part of a diversity recruitment drive by the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6.

A colleague, who is from an Asian background, will give a second interview on BBC’s Radio 5 Live on Monday in a concerted campaign to boost the organisation’s ethnic diversity.

The director, who will give his name only as Kwame, is expected to make a direct appeal for more people from ethnic minorities to apply to join MI6.

Sir Richard Moore is the only MI6 officer in the public domain - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Just under nine per cent of MI6 staff are from an ethnic minority background, compared to 15 per cent across Whitehall departments.

There is concern in the security services that spies need to be from more diverse backgrounds in the fight against terrorism, both in the UK and abroad.

MI6 has long been viewed, fairly or otherwise, as the domain of white, middle-class agents. James Bond, Ian Fleming’s fictional creation, remains the character most intrinsically linked to MI6.

MI6, like MI5, guards the identity of its officers. Only the head of MI6 – currently Sir Richard Moore – has his name put into the public domain. Security surrounding the Radio 1 interview will be tight. Director Kwame will almost certainly be interviewed from inside MI6 and is unlikely to make the trip to the BBC studios, for security reasons.

