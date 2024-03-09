MI Latino voters grow in number, share diverse concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -Latino voters hope their voices are heard as the race for the White House heats up.

Super Tuesday match-ups have left former president Donald Trump as the presumptive Republican nominee. He is expected to face off against President Joe Biden in November.

The path to an election night win cuts through the battleground state of Michigan. That means each vote could make or break a campaign.

Voters in the state’s growing Latino community say both parties could be doing more to earn their votes. That includes understanding that the issues that concern them this fall are diverse among the bloc.

“When it comes down to is, it’s all about the money,” said Rafael Montemayor, a retired Ingham County Sheriff’s deputy.

Now filling in as a substitute teacher, Montemayor says his first concern is the economy.

“I’ve had really good investments, really good returns and I haven’t seen that in a few years,” he said.

Natalia Reyes is caring for her mother with dementia. She’s worried about the out-of-pocket costs of health care.

“While I was at work, I needed someone to come in and take care of her. It’s very expensive to be able to do that,” she said.

Other voters shared concerns including housing, education and job opportunities.

A common thread between each person was the belief that candidates could be doing more to engage the Latino and Hispanic communities to truly understand that they are not single-issue voters.

They are also a growing electorate. Data from the non-partisan non-profit, UnidosUS show a jump in Hispanic engagement with each presidential election.

In 2016, 74,000 Hispanics voted in Michigan. In 2020, that number rocketed to 165,000.

The latest election, the 2022 primaries, brought 177,000 Hispanic voters to the polls in Michigan.

“The margin of victory in a state like Michigan was about 154,000 votes. That means for candidates of both parties, putting together a coalition of voters, that coalition must include Latino voters,” said Clarissa Martinez, the Vice President of Latino Vote Initiative within UnidosUS.

She says engagement and understanding the diversity within this bloc is key for whoever wants the Oval Office.

A national survey released last November by the non-profit found the three top issues among Latino voters are:

Inflation and rising costs

Jobs and the economy

Health care

Housing costs and immigration policy rounded out the top five results.

Further data can be reviewed here.

