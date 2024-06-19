MI cities collaborate on growing Juneteenth celebration

DELTA TWP. Mich. (WLNS) – Juneteenth celebrations have rocked mid-Michigan with music beats and parade fun during the weekend. Much of the festivities continue this week in Eaton County as part of growing awareness of the anniversary of an important moment in American history.

Jazz music brought families together and got feet moving in Sharp Park in Delta Township Tuesday night. The park concert was part of a week of Juneteenth events happening around the holiday on June 19.

Delta Township Trustee Fonda Brewer says the week of Juneteenth events are part of a now two-year collaboration with nearby communities in East Lansing, Meridian Township, Michigan State University, and Lansing.

“It’s so important when we talk about our black history, everyone’s history, and the independence of black people. And so that’s why we’re here. We’re here to honor that and celebrate that beautiful holiday,” said Brewer.

While Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, only 29 states and the District of Colombia observe the holiday as a permanent paid state and/or legal holiday. Michigan joined the ranks last year.

The holiday has been expanding since 1865 when on June 19, enslaved African Americans in Galveston Bay Texas were declared free by Union forces. The news came two years after

the Emancipation Proclamation abolished slavery.

Brewer says the expansion of the celebration at the community and national level is an example of how Juneteenth has a place in American history.

