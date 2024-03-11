MHT is first among 3 East Coast airports getting electric plane, vehicle chargers

Mar. 10—Three airports along the East Coast are getting electric chargers for both aircraft and ground electric vehicles, with the first being installed at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The installations are part of a multi-site deal between Signature Aviation and BETA Technologies.

Two more signed agreements are in place, and discussions are proceeding for additional locations, officials with both companies said in a news release.

BETA's chargers adhere to an international standard, making them compatible with Burlington, Vermont-based BETA's own all-electric aircraft, other developers' electric aircraft and ground electric vehicles.

"These chargers offer a single solution for both ground- and air-based electric vehicles alike, providing recharge utility to existing and near-term vehicles," the companies said in a joint release.

Signature said the technology positions the company to support the emerging electric transportation market — from electric aircraft to ground EVs — and enable next-generation aviation operations.

One of the chargers is installed at Signature Aviation's MHT operation, away from the main terminal. More are on the way.

Signature and BETA plan to install additional chargers at Virginia's Frederick Municipal Airport and Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, with both sites expected to come online this summer.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Director Ted Kitchens said the Queen City is emerging as one of the top high-tech hubs in the Northeast.

"We are honored that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was chosen as Signature and BETA's first operational electric aviation site," Kitchens said. "This interoperable charging station will help enable Manchester and southern New Hampshire to have better access to electric aviation, which will bring us better regional air mobility as we move into this exciting new era of electric transportation."

To date, BETA's network of chargers across the U.S. includes 19 locations, with another 50 sites in the permitting or construction process. BETA's network — which spans from Vermont to Florida and across to Arkansas — includes chargers purchased by the Department of Defense, regional and state-owned airports, other electric aircraft developers and fixed-base operators.

BETA has used many of these sites to charge its own all-electric ALIA aircraft during its long-range, multi-state journeys — including its 2,400-mile flight from Plattsburgh, New York, to Eglin, Florida, for a three-month deployment with the U.S. Air Force.

