MHS Graduates work together to gain success

May 28—Alexandra Locke and Hollie Courtney pushed each other to become Muskogee High School's top scholars of the Class of 2024.

"As one of us got higher, we kind of pushed each other competitively to get a higher grade," said Courtney, who earned the Stern Award. "We helped each other study."

Locke, who earned the McEntee Award said "it was like you want to be the best, but you also want your team to succeed."

Muskogee's Class of 2024 looked back on many challenges and successes as they joined in their commencement ceremony Friday night. Those included the MHS dance team winning a national championship in February, the Roughers winning the state championship in football and state runner-up in women's track.

Locke said she and Courtney grew up together at Sadler Arts Academy and stayed friends through high school.

Their scholarly competition could continue in college.

"We're both going to OU for biomedical engineering," Locke said. "We didn't know where either of us are applying, so I texted her and asked her where she was going to school, she told me, but it wasn't planned."

In her McEntee Award address, Locke said accomplishments are achieved by choices and actions.

"The football team didn't win state overnight," she said. "The dance team didn't just wake up and go to nationals. I don't know if you know what it takes to put a musical together, but it's not a quick process. The world only sees the big moments, not the work it took to get there."

Graduating senior Kade White said friends, teachers and family helped him through high school.

"I feel like friends are pretty important in high school," he said. "It's hard to do something by yourself."

White's mother, Iohana Tapia came from California to watch him graduate. She recalled challenges he faced and how he met them.

"He would travel to California where I live and go back and forth on every break," she said. "I knew that would be challenging. He was in football. He worked."

"I'm just so proud of him," she said.

White said he plans to go to trade school, likely to learn heating and air conditioning.

"But I'm still pretty young, so I'm still pretty much open to anything," he said.

Magna cum laude graduate Jack Hewitt said the choir and theater program helped him thrive.

"I really felt like I came out of my shell," he said. "I found my group, my people, my talents."

Hewitt said he plans to study musical theater at Chicago Columbia College of Chicago.

"I want to end up in New York City doing Broadway and music," he said.

In her Stern Award address, Courtney said challenges and obstacles through high school "prepared us for the road ahead."

"Despite the challenges we may face, we must remain determined and refuse to be defined by our hardships," she said.