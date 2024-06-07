MGM National Harbor employee indicted for theft scheme that cost casino $43K

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A former blackjack dealer at MGM National Harbor was indicted Thursday for a theft scheme that cost the casino $43,250.

Jamie Smith, 31, was seen working with three players on Oct. 2, 2023 to steal money from the casino. She allegedly allowed players at her table to see cards before making playing decisions, allowing them to change their bets after the game and not collecting losing bets.

A MGM investigator found out about the scheme after reviewing surveillance camera footage.

The State’s Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, said that the scheme impacts the state’s Education Trust Fund, because MGM and other casinos in Maryland contribute to the fund which helps to support public schools.

“Stealing from MGM or any other casino is like stealing from our children,” she said.

Smith was charged with theft scheme, embezzlement, several counts of theft and conspiracy to commit a theft scheme.

She will face up to 10 years if she is convicted.

