MFP on MTM: Funding for new Montana Charter Schools

The U.K. has exited the European Union, but semiconductor development is emerging as one of the areas where it hopes to partner for better economies of scale -- and much-needed funding. Today, the government announced that it was joining up with the EU's "Chips Joint Undertaking" as a "participating state" so that organizations in the U.K. can tap into a pool of €1.3 billion (around $1.4 billion) for semiconductor research and development. The U.K. itself said it would put up a more modest £35 million ($44 million) in funding for U.K. efforts over the next few years as part of that.