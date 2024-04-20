Meyersdale-area radio station off the FM airwaves

Apr. 20—MEYERSDALE, Pa. — A Meyersdale-area radio station is off the FM airwaves, ending a saga over the fate of the station's license that started after its owner was charged with sex crimes.

WQZS 93.3 went off the air this week, one year after the Federal Communications Commission revoked Roger Wahl's license to operate the station.

Wahl was sentenced in November 2020 for criminal use of a communications facility, reckless endangerment, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and received three years of probation for creating a false dating profile of a woman — and hiding a trail camera in the woman's bathroom — in a scheme to lure men to her home without her knowledge, officials said.

The FCC cited Wahl's recent conduct as its basis for its decision to terminate the license.

"Mr. Wahl's 2020 convictions for a felony and four misdemeanors, and the facts underlying those convictions — establishes that he lacks the requisite character to be a commission licensee as described in the commission's Character Qualifications Policy Statement," they wrote in their decision.

Wahl sought to keep the station going without success, and an appeal was denied earlier this year.