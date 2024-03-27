Meyer officially files as a Democratic candidate for Delaware governor

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer on Wednesday officially filed as a candidate for Delaware governor.

Meyer was the first to announce his intentions to run on the Democratic line for the First State’s governor last year, and so far, has outpaced his challengers in fundraising efforts.

Former Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Collin O'Mara was the first Democratic candidate to file for the state’s gubernatorial race earlier this month. Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long is also seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, but has yet to officially file her candidacy.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer files to be a Democratic candidate in Delaware's gubernatorial race in 2024. Meyer is joined by his wife Dr. Lauren Meyer and their newborn son, Levi.

Meyer, a former public school math teacher and small business owner, was joined by his wife Dr. Lauren Meyer and their newborn son, Levi, in his filing Wednesday in Dover.

“I am running for governor because we must move our state forward with urgency to address our most pressing issues. We don’t just make promises. We make plans and from those plans we make progress,” he said in a news release. “As the only candidate in this race who has managed a government, we’ve delivered one of the only property tax reductions in Delaware history while also delivering real results for hard-working families. I know we can deliver at the state level, too.”

Meyer said under his leadership, he would expand affordable housing and lower the cost of living. He also seeks to improve the state’s “broken and underfunded education system” along with health care access and services.

Meyer’s campaign expressed confidence in his candidacy and ability to win the seat, pointing to his widespread support and significant fundraising efforts.

Year-end campaign finance reports filed by the candidates in January show that Meyer has raised at least three times more than his Democratic opponents.

Meyer has raised $675,357 last year compared to the $171,207 contributed to Hall-Long’s gubernatorial campaign, according to year-end campaign finance reports filed with the state Department of Elections. O’Mara raised $123,381 last year, campaign finance reports show.

