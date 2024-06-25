New Mexico wildfires are costing $12.5M to fight, as FBI offers reward on info about fires

New Mexico has spent $12.5 million so far to fight the South Fork and Salt fires near Ruidoso, which are now the subject of $10,000 reward from the FBI to anyone who has credible information on who started them.

The wildfires burning in the southern part of the state since June 17 had claimed the lives of two people, destroyed more than 1,400 structures and burned a combined 25,367 acres. Just over 1,000 workers are assigned to the fires.

Fire officials, as of Monday, June 24, had not yet provided a breakdown of how many of those buildings were homes and how many were businesses.

The FBI's announcement over the weekend is the first time law enforcement has said someone or some people may have started the fires, the El Paso Times reported.

The larger of the two fires, the South Fork to the north of Ruidoso, is 17,551 acres and 37% contained. It has incurred $10.5 million in suppression costs, according to the latest situation report released by the National Interagency Coordination Center. That amount pays for personnel on the fire and equipment used.

The Salt Fire, burning south of U.S. Highway 70 just southwest of Ruidoso Downs, is 7,816 acres and 7% contained. The cost on that fire is $2 million.

U.S. Forest Service officials say they estimate crews could have containment lines built around both fires by July 15.

But as tourism to the region goes, the wildfires are affecting travel plans to popular attractions during the height of summer. Lincoln National Forest's Smokey Bear Ranger District is closed through Aug. 23. Tourism to the village of Ruidoso is temporarily closed while authorities manage the fire and the recovery efforts.

Ruidoso Downs residents were allowed to return to their homes on Sunday morning, while Ruidoso residents were able to return on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: South Fork, Salt fires in New Mexico costing $12.5M to fight