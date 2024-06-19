New Mexico wildfires: 1 reported dead, 1,400 structures lost as flames ravage Ruidoso

A burned car sits in front of a ruined building as the South Fork Fire burned most of the structures in Cedar Creek after mass evacuations of the village of Ruidoso Tuesday.

The out-of-control wildfires threatening Ruidoso have reportedly turned deadly.

One person was dead Tuesday as the as the South Fork and Salt fires continue to encroach on the popular New Mexico resort village, the governor's office told reporters. In addition, the New Mexico Forestry Division estimates around 1,400 structures have been lost in the fires so far.

The name of the person who died in the fires has not yet been released.

Forestry Division officials said the South Fork Fire, which is burning on the western edge of Ruidoso, had grown to 15,276 acres by Tuesday evening and was still 0% contained. The Salt Fire to the south of town was estimated at 5,557 acres.

"Fire activity included crowning and long-range spotting, which increased the fire’s footprint from (Tuesday) morning’s acreage total," a Tuesday night update from the agency said of the South Fork Fire. "Response crews were able to directly engage areas of the fire’s footprint when conditions allowed."

The update noted "fire growth has been rapid with extreme fire behavior, long range spotting and intense heat."

The fires sparked Monday morning on Mescalero Apache tribal land, and a cause has not yet been determined. Mescalero officials remained in command of the fire response initially but transferred command to a complex incident management team Wednesday morning.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a state of emergency Tuesday for Lincoln County and the Mescalero Apache Reservation in order to direct more state resources to help manage the disaster.

The governor urged people who are searching for loved ones to call 833-NM-FIRE-6 (833-663-4736).

A firefighter stands on a firetruck as they and hotshots battle remnants of the South Fork Fire while it ravages northern Ruidoso Tuesday.

Evacuations remain in effect for Ruidoso, The Downs

Local officials ordered evacuations Monday evening for the Village of Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs — representing a combined population of more than 10,000. Those evacuation orders remained in effect by noon MDT Tuesday.

Other areas under evacuation orders included Upper Canyon, Brady Canyon, Ponderosa Heights, Alpine Village, Cedar Creek, Lower Eagle Creek, Alto Lakes, Sonterra 1, 2 and 3, Alto (up to the Outlaw Golf Course), West Gavilan, Sun Valley, Sierra Vista, Villa Madonna, Ski Run Road, all areas west of N.M. State Road 48, and all of Gavilan Canyon Road from N.M. 48 to McDonald's.

"Please stay out of the area, and do not attempt to get back into the Village," Ruidoso officials said in a Tuesday update. "There are no open roads into Ruidoso, and the New Mexico State Police will have roadblocks at all entry points and they will not allow you to pass."

Updates on the fires and evacuations are being shared via radio broadcast at 1490 AM, the village and county websites and social media.

People arrive at an emergency shelter where university and local officials set up cots and other Red Cross resources for those under evacuation orders because of the South Fork Fire, at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell in Roswell, New Mexico, U.S. June 17, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

Several shelters were available for evacuees, including:

Capitan High School — Capitan

Carrizozo High School — 800 D Ave., Carrizozo

Christ Community Church — 2960 N. Scenic Drive, Alamogordo

Church on the Move — 901 W. Brasher Rd., Roswell

Church on the Move Dream Center — 2700 W. Second St., Roswell

Eastern New Mexico University — 52 University Blvd., Roswell

Godfrey Athletic Center — 101 W. College Blvd., Roswell

Inn of the Mountain Gods — 287 Carrizo Canyon Rd., Mescalero

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Ruidoso, New Mexico wildfires claim 1 life, 1,400 structures