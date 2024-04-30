New Mexico voting FAQ

In 2024, votes will be cast on issues and races that will set America’s direction for the coming years. The USA TODAY Network has everything you need to know to make the best choices for yourself and your family at the ballot box.

How do I register to vote in New Mexico?

The regular registration deadline for the primary is Tuesday, May 7. On election day, June 4, voters may register or update their registration at their county clerk's office or polling location.

Here's how you can register by the May 7 deadline:

By mail: Simply print the registration form online, fill it out, and mail it to either the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office or your local county clerk’s office. You can also obtain a registration form from your county clerk’s office.

In person: Head over to your county clerk’s office during early voting to complete your registration and cast your vote. Some early voting locations might even offer same-day voter registration. It's a good idea to check with the county clerk’s office for details.

Online: Use the online portal to register for the first time or make any necessary changes to your existing registration. You can check your voter registration status here.

Does New Mexico hold a traditional presidential primary?

Yes, New Mexico will hold a traditional presidential primary for both the Democratic and Republican party on June 4.

When are elections happening in 2024?

These are pivotal dates where your voice can make a difference in shaping New Mexico's future.

June 4 - Primary election

Nov. 5 - General election

What key races are on the ballot this year?

This year, New Mexico sees critical races across various levels of government:

U.S. President

U.S. House: three seats

U.S. Senate: one seat

State House: all 70 seats

State Senate: all 42 seats

Sample ballots are available online for voters to preview and familiarize themselves with the candidates and issues.

What do I need to bring to my polling place?

When voting in person, remember to bring a valid photo ID or another form of identification along with a document showing your name and address. This is crucial, especially if you didn't include voter identification with your initial mail-in registration.

What do I need to know about absentee voting?

For the primary election, requesting an absentee ballot is open to all voters until Tuesday, May 21.

You can request your ballot in various ways:

All absentee ballots must be received by mail or in-person at the county clerk’s office or any Election Day polling site by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

What about early voting?

Early voting is convenient for those who prefer to vote ahead of Election Day. From Tuesday, May 7, to Saturday, June 1, you can cast your vote in person at your county clerk's office. Contact your county clerk for specific locations, hours, and any additional information.

