New Mexico United speaks with community about concerns over planned new stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After plans for a new New Mexico United stadium were paused due to concerned neighbors, the team is reaching out to the public once again to address them. Wednesday, a public meeting was held regarding the potential stadium at Balloon Fiesta Park. Attendees were given a fresh look at new renderings of the stadium.

United addressed the three primary concerns from the community: lights, sound, and traffic. “There are two mandates: let’s design it around what makes sense for sound and lights, and we want to be good neighbors. The project has to be a good neighbor,” stated a representative.

At the New Mexico United team store, community members had a firsthand look at what the potential stadium could resemble. “We believe the stadium can temper New Mexicans towards enchantment,” said another representative.

The team and the city announced plans to move forward in September. In November, the city council approved the lease agreement. Under the terms, United agrees to spend at least $30 million to build an 8,000-10,000 stadium on a seven-acre plot at Balloon Fiesta Park.

No city funds would be utilized for the stadium itself, though the city plans to use state dollars for improvements at the park ahead of the stadium project. The plan received approval from the city’s environmental planning commission.

However, neighbors filed an appeal last month, claiming they were excluded from the conversation, prompting the city to take a step back. Concerns raised by neighbors include increased traffic and noise from the stadium. Wednesday’s presentation addressed how designers plan to tackle those concerns, showing how the structure and orientation of the stadium would mitigate noise and light pollution.

“We designed with the goal to keep as much of the sound as possible in the stadium. We hired engineers to do that and test the sound modeling. Same with the light,” explained a spokesperson.

Regarding concerns about traffic during games, a spokesperson stated, “The communication plan will direct people where to go. We will barricade off certain entrances to neighborhoods.”

United also mentioned that this could attract more businesses to the area, including restaurants.

