Mexico under caution warning from U.S. for spring break. 5 Florida beach towns to go to instead

College students and families planning a spring break in Mexico may want to reconsider, according to an advisory issued by the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico.

The advisory, posted Monday, says that while many thousands of people travel through Mexico safely, Mexico-bound visitors should be aware of high levels of crime (particularly in the downtown areas of popular spring break destinations Cancun, Playa Del Carmen and Tulum), sexual assault, counterfeit or ineffective prescription drugs, unregulated alcohol, high-priced hospitals and strict laws against drunk and disorderly behavior, possession of drugs, guns or ammunition, along with natural dangers such as dangerous beaches without lifeguards or warnings.

Well, if you're looking for a new spring break vacation location, the party did start in Florida.

Ever since a New York university swim coach took his team down to Florida one spring for some early training in the 1930s, the idea of spending a week or two in the warm has been a powerful motivator, building up to hundreds of thousands of bathing-suit-clad students bringing their volleyballs and fake IDs to Fort Lauderdale, Panama City Beach and Daytona Beach in the 1980s. Crackdowns on public behavior and stricter alcohol laws calmed the parties down a bit, and famed party town Miami Beach is pushing back hard against spring break this year.

But Florida still remains a top destination for people wanting a break from the cold, with March temps projected in the 70s.

If you're avoiding Mexico this year and don't want to bother with a passport, Fort Lauderdale, Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach are still top places to relax, unwind and enjoy yourself. But the Sunshine State has other locations to consider besides those annual favorites.

1. TripAdvisor names Siesta Beach one of the best in the world

If you want the best, head to the west. Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, west of Sarasota on the state's west coast, regularly makes TripAdvisor's list of best beaches based on user reviews. Currently listed at No. 2 in the United States and No. 9 worldwide, the site praises the snow-white sand and small-town feel.

"Whether you want to relax or fill your day with activities, Siesta Beach delivers," Tripadvisor said on its website.

"Kick back on the white sand, go swimming in the clear water, play some outdoor sports, or simply admire the sunset — it's up to you. The family-friendly beach is easy to get to via public transportation, offers wheelchair access, and has plenty of parking, restrooms, and a small concession stand. There are a variety of shops and lively restaurants nearby, too."

Siesta Key, on the brilliant green waters of the Gulf of Mexico, is close to lots of restaurants and bars, a thriving arts community, and one of the largest state parks in Florida, Myakka River State Park.

2. Delray Beach a small-town spot with plenty of attraction

Delray Beach, a 15-square-mile city in Palm Beach County, was awarded the prestigious international Blue Flag designation last year, one of only two in the entire U.S., after meeting 33 stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.

But what visitors will probably be interested in is the vibrant downtown area, huge number of unique restaurants, and, of course, the 7,000 feet of beach with a mile of it blessedly free from looming high-rise condos. Surf, sail, or just hit the water at the beach that "Travel Holiday" magazine named the best public beach in the Southeast for swimming. Or, for some less crowded sand time, head to nearby Atlantic Dunes Park, which features 450 feet of guarded beach.

When the sun goes down or you've just had enough for one day, Delray's Atlantic Avenue is a 20-minute walk from the shore with a staggering assortment of restaurants, bars, art galleries, clothing boutiques and antique stores. A few miles away, Delray Marketplace offers even more. Delray is also convenient to several other excellent beaches and attractions.

3. New Smyrna Beach is Daytona without the crowds, mostly

Daytona Beach is famed for its 26 miles of hard-packed beach and its worldwide tradition of unbridled spring break madness, but if you want a somewhat calmer version just head a bit south to New Smyrna Beach.

Students (and their families) congregate at the beach and hit the charming shops and restaurants on Flagler Avenue for a relaxing week of sand and surf, within easy driving distance of Daytona Beach, Orlando and Cocoa Beach.

However, keep in mind that the city imposed a youth curfew last year to cut down on disruptions, trash and drunk driving so it's likely there'll be one again this year.

4. Key West is still a party town

Key West maintains its party atmosphere.

There's an amazing laid-back party scene year-round in Key West, so why not have your spring break there? The southernmost tip of the continental U.S. is just four miles long by one mile wide so once you get there transportation isn't a problem and live music and great food is never very far away.

Plus Key West may have the most activities to do when you're not actually lying on the beach. Swim, dive down to the coral reefs, fish, take one of the many boat tours or sunset sails, jetski, visit some astounding art galleries, watch the performers at the sunset celebration at Mallory Square, visit Ernest Hemingway's house and pet the descendants of his six-toed cats, eat at some fantastic restaurants, or just cruise Duval Street for colorful nightlife.

If Key West gets too crowded there are wonderful beaches and places to visit on the other Keys, and Key Largo is the diving capital of Florida.

5. Naples is a great family Florida spring break vacation place

Naples in Southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast doesn't get the spring break crowds that nearby Fort Myers does, which may make it more attractive to visitors seeking a more peaceful destination. TripAdvisor calls it a "polished, culture-packed city fringed by blue bays and sugar-sand beaches."

Packed with upscale shopping, parks, art festivals and museums, Naples also boasts nine miles of pristine beaches where you can enjoy the sun, watch for dolphins from Naples Pier (which shoots out 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico) and get extremely fresh seafood at one of the many beachside restaurants.

But really, there are dozens of Florida beachside cities and towns that make great spring break destinations.

Check out the place named best beach town in the nation, or this one Reader's Digest included in their "15 Best Beaches in Florida Locals Want to Keep Secret" list, or the other beaches TripAdvisor named the best, or the places Florida students go, or the Florida shores that Dr. Beach recommends, or the list of "hottest" spring break beaches.

Florida has 825 miles of sandy beaches. If you want a beach holiday, it's hard to miss here.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Spring break in Florida: 5 great beach towns you haven't considered