New Mexico theoretical physicist wins regional adult education award

Jun. 17—A theoretical physicist has a surprising role in New Mexico's adult education program.

Katya Backhaus, the state high school equivalency and data administrator for the New Mexico Higher Education Department, recently won the Mountain Plains Adult Education Association Award of Excellence.

Every year, the award honors one recipient from each association member state: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Backhaus, a former adult educator, has been using data to improve outcomes for adult education programs around New Mexico. But it's not just about collecting data.

"It's not just capturing data," Backhaus said in a statement, "but assisting with systems, technical supports and evaluations. It shows how to use data to understand the strengths and weaknesses of educational programs."

Outcomes have been improving. Federal performance indicators for New Mexico's adult education programs are at the highest they've been in at least five years, according to a release from the state Higher Education Department.

Backhaus hosts monthly data webinars and regularly instructs and assists adult education practitioners around the state.

"This award normally goes to practitioners — teachers, instructors and counselors — not to someone in a state office," Backhaus said. "I'm humbled by the fact that the people in the field felt that my work is making theirs easier."