New Mexico teenager eliminated in the quarterfinals of the national spelling bee

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico speller who qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee has been eliminated in the quarterfinals. Juliette Anderson from Santa Fe Prep went up against nearly 150 kids from around the nation in the round.

She was eliminated after misspelling the word “catoctin” which means a residual hill or ridge that rises above an eroded surface.

