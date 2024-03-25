New Mexico students share mock court experience after Poland trip

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico high school students came together on Sunday to teach people about the court system.

The event was at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Albuquerque after students recently participated in a simulation of three historical cases in Poland.

During the event, they shared how they approached these court cases and their motivations for joining the Model International Criminal Court Program.

The program has sent 93 new Mexican students to Poland.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.