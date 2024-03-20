New Mexico State University settles lawsuit with former provost

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A university administrator said when she tried to report discrimination, it cost her her job and her reputation. Now, New Mexico State University is shelling out nearly half a million dollars to settle her lawsuit with the school.

In 2022, former NMSU provost Carol Parker sued the university for discrimination and retaliation. Her lawyer Kate Ferlic said then-chancellor Dan Arvizu and then-president John Floros blocked Parker from doing a study on pay disparities among gender and race at the institution. Ferlic said when her client reported their actions as discrimination she faced retaliation.

“Four days after she reported that she was discriminated against based on her gender, she was put on administrative leave,” said Ferlic. According to the lawsuit, the chancellor said the leave was because of a ‘no confidence’ vote from the faculty senate.

But the same vote was applied to then-president Floros who wasn’t put on leave. “As a result of those allegations there was action taken against Ms. Parker but president Floros was treated very differently as a male,” said Ferlic.

The lawsuit stated Parker was fired a day before her interview with NMSU’s Office of Institutional Equity. “What was done to Ms. Parker was incredibly unfortunate. She had an illustrious career in higher education, came to NMSU hoping to finish her career there and unfortunately, the actions of NMSU changed that,” said Ferlic.

The suit accused NMSU of discrimination, retaliation, and violating New Mexico’s Whistleblower Protection Act. The university settled for $495,000. “She is happy to have this lawsuit behind her and she is happy to move the needle for other women in higher education,” said Ferlic.

“New Mexico State University is committed to following the law to help prevent illegal discrimination of all forms within the university system. Our Office of Institutional Equity is available to assist students and employees with any questions or issues that may arise, and early reporting of potential issues is encouraged,” said an NMSU spokesperson in an emailed statement to KRQE.

Dan Arvizu spent five years as chancellor of NMSU before parting from the university in 2023 in what he said was a “truly mutual” separation. But, it did come after two high profile incidents involving the New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball team. Floros stepped down from his role as president in 2022 but according to NMSU’s website still works at the university.

