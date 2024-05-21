New Mexico State Police investigating homicide in Chimayo

CHIMAYO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a murder at a home in Chimayo. They say on May 14, they were executing a search warrant for 41-year-old Christopher Serrano on County Road 86. Serrano was wanted for great bodily harm by strangulation, criminal sexual contact, and interference with communications from an incident the week before.

When they arrived at the home, they found a man who had died lying face down with trauma to his body. The man was identified as Serrano. NMSP Tactical Team cleared the home and no one else was found inside.

