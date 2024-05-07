New Mexico State Police arrest attempted murder suspect

TechCrunch

U.S. realty trust giant Brandywine Realty Trust has confirmed a cyberattack that resulted in the theft of data from its network. In a filing with regulators on Tuesday, the Philadelphia-based Brandywine described the cybersecurity incident as unauthorized access and the "deployment of encryption" on its internal corporate IT systems, consistent with a ransomware attack. Brandywine said the cyberattack caused disruption to the company's business applications that support its operations and corporate functions, including its financial reporting systems.