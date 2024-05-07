New Mexico State Police arrest attempted murder suspect
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police arrested five people, including an attempted murder suspect, during a warrant round-up operation in Tucumcari.
On May 3, 2024 NMSP conducted an operation in an attempt to arrest 18-year-old Julian Martinez, who had an active warrant out for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police arrested Martinez along with Joshua Neal, Toby Jaramillo, Jerry Ingram and Rita Lopez; who had outstanding warrants for various charges.
