New Mexico State Parks seeking feedback on increases to visit public lands

June is the most popular month to visit New Mexico public lands and recreation sites, according to data from New Mexico State Parks, drawing an average of 904,718 people per month between 2021 and 2023.

New Mexico State Parks (NMSP), a division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department responsible for managing and maintaining public lands in the state, is preparing for its peak visitation period, and has invited the public to comment on rule changes that impact the fees paid by users to access those lands.

After a series of public informational meetings between January and March, NMSP revised its original fee change proposals and will present the changes in informational meetings scheduled throughout the state.

Most significantly, an initial proposal to give New Mexico residents day use access for free has been placed "under review" in the revised recommendations. Where NMSP had also recommended the elimination of annual day use and camping passes, the revised recommendations now include significant fee increases for all visitors, resident and non-resident.

Together, the proposed changes could amount to a $4.8 million in additional revenue for the department.

Four meetings on revised fees set for June

The Department is holding four additional public informational meetings on the revisions to the proposed fee structure for access to public lands, according to a news release from NMSP.

From noon to 1:30 June 17 a virtual meeting is scheduled. To join find the link at https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/spd/public-meetings/.

An in-person meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari on June 18.

National New Mexico Day offers residents the opportunity to enjoy the Land of Enchantment with free day access to NM State Parks on Friday, June 14, 2024.



The State Parks entrance fee waiver does not include camping or rental fees. For more info, visit https://t.co/rpVNNUxIRl. pic.twitter.com/VCzwqBxn5U — NM State Parks (@NMStateParks) June 11, 2024

The Truth or Consequences Civic Center, located at 400 W. 4th St. in T or C, will host the June 20 public meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Two other public meetings are scheduled in northern New Mexico: June 24 in Albuquerque and June 25 in Navajo Dam.

NMSP says day use pass options still being considered

Data released by New Mexico State Parks on the public comment received so far showed most input revolved around annual camping pass options for seniors, the disabled and veterans and New Mexico residents, with 40% of responses on the subject.

The changes to annual camping passes overall received a majority of public comments, according to the data, with annual day use passes also capturing the public's interest.

A chart with the proposed recommendations revising previous fee adjustments for access to New Mexico State Parks public lands and recreation sites.

The revised fee recommendations show a $120 increase for state residents seeking an annual camping pass and an increase to $600 for non-residents, a $375 change from the current fee for out-of-state visitors.

New Mexico seniors and disabled persons would see at $50 increase, while military personnel who live in state would now pay $150 for an annual camping pass.

In its revised fee recommendations, NMSP proposes raising the fee for annual day use passes from $40 to $75 for residents and from $40 to $150 for non-residents.

In a tentative timeline, New Mexico State Parks hoped to adopt the rules changes by January 2025, including a commitment to review park fees every five years.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New fees proposed to access New Mexico State public lands