Mexico soccer star Marquez among 22 sanctioned for drug ties

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Legendary Mexican soccer player Rafael Marquez Alvarez and a well-known band leader are among 22 people sanctioned for alleged ties to a drug trafficking organization, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Wednesday.

The sanctions are the result of a multi-year investigation of the drug trafficking organization allegedly headed by Raul Flores Hernandez, the department said in a statement.

It will also sanction 43 entities in Mexico, including a soccer team and casino.

It is the single largest such designation of a drug trafficking organization ever by its Office of Foreign Assets Control, the statement said.

Marquez, 38, is a former defender for Barcelona, Monaco and New York Red Bulls who currently plays for the Mexican soccer club Atlas in Guadalajara and is captain of the Mexican national team. He did not practice with Atlas on Wednesday.

Messages left for Marquez's agent, Enrique Nieto, seeking comment were not immediately answered.

Flores Hernandez allegedly operated independently in the northern city of Guadalajara but maintained alliances with the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels. According to federal court records, Flores Hernandez was arrested July 20 and is pending extradition.

The Mexican Attorney General's Office also seized related assets Wednesday, including the Grand Casino near Guadalajara, according to the U.S. statement.

Mexican prosecutors said they were working closely with U.S. authorities on the investigation and added that Marquez came voluntarily to the Attorney General's Office to provide a statement Wednesday.

Mike Vigil, former chief of international operations for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and author of the book "Deal," said the 64-year old Flores Hernandez has been in the business since the 1980s.

"He is extraordinarily crafty in the way he strategizes and the way that he navigates between cartels," Vigil said.

But, the former agent added, Flores Hernandez has remained a mid-level drug trafficker, never forming what one would call a cartel, and of late had aligned himself with Nemesio Oceguera of Jalisco New Generation.

Vigil said Flores Hernandez had a real talent for laundering drug proceeds by setting up front companies. He said it would be difficult to imagine Marquez didn't know who he was dealing with because Flores Hernandez has been around for so long.

Drug traffickers have long been interested in soccer stars and musicians, Vigil said.

"Raul Flores Hernandez has operated for decades because of his longstanding relationships with other drug cartels and his use of financial front persons to mask his investments of illegal drug proceeds," John E. Smith, director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement.

Federal drug trafficking indictments against Flores Hernandez were returned in March in Washington and the southern district of California.

The U.S. government referred to Marquez and 34-year-old norteno singer Julio Cesar Alvarez, better known as Julion Alvarez, as people with longstanding relationships with Flores Hernandez who "have acted as front persons for him and his (drug trafficking organization) and held assets on their behalf."

Alvarez has been nominated for Latin Grammys and has won Billboard awards. His latest album, "Not a Devil, nor a Saint," released in May was his fifth No. 1 on the Billboard list of regional Mexican music.

Alvarez's manager did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. A spokesman for Universal Music, the parent company of Alvarez's record label Fonovisa, declined to comment.

But Alvarez posted a video to his Facebook page saying "absolutely nothing is going on."

Alvarez called Marquez a friend and sent him a hug: "Everything they are saying there can be cleared up."

President Enrique Pena Nieto's office confirmed Wednesday that a photo of the president and Alvarez had been removed from Pena Nieto's Instagram account. The office declined further comment.

The U.S. statement did not say that Marquez or Alvarez face charges in the United States.

Marquez is famed as a tenacious defender whose crunching tackles have sometimes seen him sent off in high-profile matches. In Mexico he is revered as one of the country's all-time greats, though many U.S. fans remember him for a studs-up, head-butt foul on Cobi Jones that earned him a red card at the 2002 World Cup.