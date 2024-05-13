New Mexico sees more mountain storms

Monday morning is quiet, with clear skies and cool temperatures. We will see mostly sunny skies until early afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop in the northern, central and western mountains this afternoon.

Rain and storms will move southeast off of the high terrain, but most storms will fizzle out over the lower elevations. We could see gusty winds and light rain in eastern NM as the storms move off of the mountains. The Metro will stay dry and mostly sunny all day. There will be more mountain storms on Tuesday, with a higher chance for virga in the Metro Tuesday afternoon and evening. Other than the virga, winds will stay light over the next few days. Temperatures will be warmer through Wednesday.

