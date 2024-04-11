Mexico Seeks Ecuador’s Expulsion From the UN Over Embassy Raid
(Bloomberg) -- Mexico is calling for Ecuador’s expulsion from the United Nations for violating diplomatic norms by raiding its embassy in Quito last week.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Vietnam Tycoon Lan Sentenced to Death Over $12 Billion Fraud
Apple Plans to Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 Chips
US Slams Strikes on Russia Oil Refineries as Risk to Oil Markets
Russian Attacks on Ukraine Stoke Fears Army Near Breaking Point
The Mexican government is also seeking a formal apology as it brings the case to the International Court of Justice on Thursday.
“Ecuador is responsible for the damage that violations of its international obligations have caused,” Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Minister Alicia Bárcena told reporters on Thursday.
The government of Daniel Noboa sent police into the Mexican embassy on Friday to arrest Jorge Glas, a former vice president convicted of corruption who had been granted asylum by the Mexican government the previous day.
The ICJ will determine if Ecuador breached UN rules and whether it should be expelled from the global organization, she said.
Mexico has suspended free trade talks with Ecuador, Bárcena said.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Toyota Pins Its Hopes on Revamped 4Runner to Beat Ford and Hyundai
Race for AI Supremacy in Middle East Is Measured in Data Centers
Everyone Is Rich, No One Is Happy. The Pro Golf Drama Is Back
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.