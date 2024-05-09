New Mexico seeing fewer oil spills, according to watchdog analysis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In recent years, New Mexico’s Environmental regulators have boosted enforcement of oil and gas regulations. The Center for Western Priorities says those efforts seem to be working.

An analysis by the self-described nonpartisan group shows that drilling-related liquid spills have decreased in New Mexico after accounting for recent increases in production by producers. Colorado and Wyoming have also seen a decrease in liquid spills, the Center for Western Priorities says.

In 2023, New Mexico producers spilled 1.8 barrels of liquid for every 10,000 barrels of oil they produced, data compiled by the Center for Western Priorities shows. In 2020, they spilled five barrels for every 10,000 produced.

Story Continues Below

Data compiled by the Center for Western Priorities shows oil producers have spilled less as they produced more.

The Center for Western Priorities says the numbers show that regulation works without harming the industry. The data shows that “regulations meant to curb spills are effective and do not negatively impact production,” the organization said in a press release.

The data comes from reports filed by oil and gas producers. They regularly submit information about spills and methane flaring to the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.