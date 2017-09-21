Mexico Schoolgirl's Wiggling Fingers Bring Hope After 2 Others Rescued From Quake Rubble

Rescuers scrambled to dig through the rubble of a Mexico City school into Thursday morning in a rescue attempt that intensified when signs of life were spotted against all odds.

A little girl believed to be 12 years old wiggled her fingers in response to rescuers' calls just as the death toll from Tuesday's massive quake neared 250.

The school was leveled, along with around 40 other buildings across the Mexican capital.

Crews have been working day and night to reach the unidentified girl and any other students who may still be alive after dramatic video from earlier in the day showed two students being pulled from the debris.

Throughout the area, more than 50 people have been rescued alive from beneath rubble.

Hundreds of volunteers reportedly came together Tuesday in an attempt to find survivors from the school after it was leveled in the 7.1 magnitude quake.

The volunteers, along with firefighters and police, pulled at least 25 bodies from the rubble. All but four of the casualties at the Colegio Enrique Rebsamen were children.

The tragedy struck 32 years to the day from an even deadlier 1985 quake that left thousands dead in the Mexican capital.

Many across the region marked the grim anniversary by participating in earthquake drills. "Many people had just returned to their desks when the real one hit," a reporter told NPR.

A more powerful quake that struck the country's southern coast in August is believed to have been unrelated.

Surveillance footage and video taken by witnesses showed people fleeing buildings in terror as structures collapsed around them.

The federal government declared a state of disaster in Mexico City and President Enrique Pena Nieto ordered all hospitals to open their doors to the injured.

