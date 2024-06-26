New Mexico Republicans ready for special session, call for border, crime bills

Republicans from southeast New Mexico called for legislative priorities like stiffer criminal penalties and wildfire aid to the Ruidoso area as they await Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to set the agenda for the upcoming “public safety” special lawmaking session starting July 18.

The governor called the session earlier this year after several priority bills intended to increase restrictions on firearms were either softened via amendments or blocked during the regular 2024 Legislative Session ending in February.

Two guns bills passed: one to institute a seven-day waiting period for firearm purchases and another banning firearms at polling places. The wait time bill was shortened from its initial 14-day period, and both bills saw exemptions added for concealed carry.

This followed a controversial move by Lujan Grisham last year to ban concealed or open carry of guns in the Albuquerque area, in response to multiple shootings, which was struck down by a court.

New Mexico Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) of Carlsbad warned that if Democrats attempted more gun regulations during the special session, the GOP would stand ready to oppose.

“I would be very much against any additional gun restrictions,” Brown said. “I don’t know that she (Lujan Grisham) will try that. It certainly would take up a lot of time.”

Rep. Jim Townsend (R-54) of Artesia said instead lawmakers should focus on deterring crime, increasing security at the U.S.-Mexico border and providing some financial assistance to people and businesses in Lincoln County struggling amid two devastating wildfires.

The South Fork and Salt fires began burning in the Ruidoso area on June 17, torching more than 20,000 acres and leading to evacuations from the village and nearby Ruidoso Downs, while impacting more than 1,000 structures. Full-time residents were allowed to return Monday to assess any damage to their property, with many homes and businesses destroyed in the blaze.

“We have a lot of potential to get businesses going again, to help people that have lost things,” Townsend said.

Sen. Cliff Pirtle (R-32) announced a bill for the session on Monday to increase penalties for looting, specifically from homes and businesses evacuated in areas where an emergency declaration is in place, as with the fires in Ruidoso.

GOP wants to address ‘impact’ of U.S.-Mexico border

To secure the U.S.’ southern border, which runs through a portion of the state to the west of Townsend’s district, he said lawmakers should meeting with law enforcement officials and follow their lead.

“If you want to address crime in New Mexico, you can’t ignore the impacts of the southern border. We should our law enforcement guys down there,” Townsend said. “We should listen to them, and do it.”

Members of the state GOP visited the border crossing at Santa Teresa on April 30, calling for funds for a series of cameras along the New Mexico portion of the border that could tie into an existing network installed by Arizona and a resolution to see State Police work with the U.S. Border Patrol on enforcement in the area.

Other initiatives in the GOP border package included legislation to prohibit state and local government policies to block cooperation with federal immigration authorities and adding a first-degree murder charge for distributing fentanyl resulting in death.

Brown said lawmakers should find ways to disincentivize drug traffickers she said target New Mexico’s border because of a lack of enforcement.

“The reason Cartels are dealing drugs in our country is because there’s money involved. It’s very profitable for them,” she said. “If we could blunt that, it would certainly help increase safety.”

Punishments for New Mexicans who commit crimes should also be increased, Brown said, through enhanced sentenced that could deter criminals while keeping those convicted of crimes incarcerated for longer.

“There’s a long list of topics we think are very germane to public safety, but it has to be true public safety,” Brown said.

She said Republicans were likely to publicize specific proposals in the coming weeks ahead of the special session and would look to address the topic in the next regular session starting in January 2025.

“The real cause of crime in Albuquerque is there’s no punishment for the people who are doing the crime,” Townsend said. “You got to take away the desire to do it in a meaningful way. The way you do that is when people realize the restitution they’ll have to pay society is not worth trying to get away with it.”

Republican leaders want crime, immigration bills considered

Republican lawmakers in the House on June 10 issued a letter to Lujan Grisham demanding the session’s priorities entail border security measures, higher penalties for fentanyl offenses and reforms at the Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD).

“The governor has a unique opportunity to set a special session agenda that would allow Republicans and Democrats to work together and solve the problems New Mexicans are demanding the Legislature address,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Rod Montoya (R-1) in a statement. “Our constituents are growing tired of state government ignoring their calls to stop the revolving-door criminal justice system, secure our southern border, and protect those children who are abused and neglected.”

Legislation intended to strengthen the state’s Racketeering Act was introduced June 13 by Republican senators, intended for the special session. The bill would expand the list of crimes that can be prosecuted under the Act and increase sentencing for human sex trafficking and “sexual exploitation of children,” read a news release.

Senate Republican Leader Sen. Greg Baca (R-29) said similar proposals were blocked by the Democrat-controlled Legislature in previous sessions, but the issue should be taken up this year if the governor “is serious about public safety.”

“The New Mexico Senate Republicans remain steadfast in our commitment to making our communities safer,” Baca said.

