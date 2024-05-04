New Mexico to receive $28.6 million to improve water quality by replacing lead pipes

May 4—New Mexico will receive $28.6 million in federal infrastructure money to make drinking water safer by replacing lead service lines that supply water to communities.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is delivering the funds through the federal infrastructure law to a New Mexico program to improve this part of the state's water systems.

The money will go into a state revolving loan fund that provides low-cost financing to improve water infrastructure with the aim of boosting water quality and protecting public health.

The state Environment Department will assist communities with applying for the funding, and the state Finance Authority will administer the funds for projects.

"Any federal funding to assist with drinking water challenges in New Mexico is significant," Environment Department spokeswoman Sydney Lienemann wrote in an email.

The funding will help New Mexico achieve Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's vision under the state's 50-year water plan, including investing in drinking water infrastructure, Lienamann added.

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., said in a statement the $28.6 million for clean water will be essential to every community in the state.

"Although many often overlook these most basic necessities, water and infrastructure investments are the best way to grow our communities," she said.

Lienemann wrote the agency doesn't yet know the full extent of lead service lines across the state and how far this funding will go in replacing them.

All community water systems are required to conduct inventories of lead service lines and submit their findings to the Environment Department by Oct. 16.

Once those inventories are done, the agency will have a better understanding of how prevalent lead waterlines are in New Mexico, Lienemann wrote.

"Every New Mexican deserves the right to a clean and reliable supply of safe drinking water," U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., said in a statement. "This funding will keep working families in our state safe and healthy, while creating a solid foundation for our communities to grow."