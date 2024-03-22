New Mexico ranks among the top states for farming, USDA data shows

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest census from the United States Department of Agriculture ranked New Mexico among the top states for farming.

The USDA reviewed the results of the 2022 census, which collects data from millions of farms across the country every five years. Data showed New Mexico ranked among the top states in the country for the production of pecans, chile papers, milk, cheese, and onions.

It also determined that 95% of farms in the state are family-owned. In 2022, New Mexico’s total value of agriculture production was $3.71 billion. This calculated a 17% increase from the previous year, according to the USDA.

The data also showed New Mexico had a decrease in the number of farms in 2022 compared to the last census in 2017.

