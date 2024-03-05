New Mexico rancher suit to delist endangered bird fails

Protections were upheld for a rare bird species known to dwell throughout New Mexico, despite lawsuit from the New Mexico agriculture industry in 2021 that was struck down Thursday.

The New Mexico Cattle Growers Association sought to strip the southwestern willow flycatcher of its endangered species status, the highest level of federal protections to prevent extinction, by suing U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Interior Department in December 2021.

The case was considered in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which ruled against the association Feb. 28 and upheld the status the bird first received in 1995.

In the ruling signed by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, she wrote that the southwestern willow flycatcher was a recognized subspecies since 1948 and the Association only petitioned for its listing after “outlier” data was presented to suggest otherwise in 2015.

The Service then undertook a 12-month review of the species’ status, Reyes wrote, assessing available science and concluding that the species should maintain its status.

“The Service did not discard the petition as strictly for the birds. It instead found that it presented substantial information that delisting may be warranted,” Reyes wrote. “The Service counters that it considered the best available science, found that the flycatcher satisfied methods taxonomists use to identify subspecies, and explained its reasoning.”

The southwestern willow flycatcher migrates annually from Latin America to the American Southwest, with its estimated range including every New Mexico county, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and several in Arizona, Texas, Colorado and Utah.

The endangered southwestern willow flycatcher is pictured. It's listing sparked a legal battle between a New Mexico ranching group and a national environmental organization.

It grows to about 6 inches in length, with a brownish-olive gray or gray-green body, read a report from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The bird is known for its vocalizations, described as a “sharply-whistled whit” or “dry sprit” sound. The southwestern willow flycatcher requires dense riparian habitats along rivers for nesting and eats mostly flying insects.

Human water developments that alter river flows threatened the species’ ability to survive, read the report, along with increased fires and other impacts of climate change.

Ranchers argue against endangered species listing

The Cattle Growers Association first petitioned the federal agencies to delist the flycatcher 20 years later in 2015 but was denied despite arguing new data showed the flycatcher to not be a “distinct subspecies” of the more common willow flycatcher and therefore did not warrant listing.

The 2021 lawsuit maintained that the denial was “illegal and that the agency made no adequate definition of subspecies to warrant the listing. The listing was overly burdensome, the Association argued, and provided no actual benefit to conservation.

“(Endangered species listings) increase the costs of federal permitting, reduce the market value of affected lands, and expose landowners to potentially ruinous civil and even criminal penalties,” read the lawsuit. “It is therefore crucially important that federal decisionmakers are guided by sound data-driven science and objective, publicly disclosed standards.”

Meg Townsend, attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, which intervened in the case to provide its own testimony, said in response to the verdict that the Pacific Legal Foundation – which represented the Cattle Growers Association – had for years made “baseless” arguments to delist species like the flycatcher.

“I’m so happy the beautiful, little Southwestern willow flycatchers will remain protected,” Townsend said. “Pacific Legal Foundation has been making the same baseless arguments for years to callously deprive imperiled wildlife like the flycatcher the protections they need to survive. What a relief the court didn’t buy it.”

In a statement announcing the initial lawsuit, the Pacific Legal Foundation pointed to Catron County rancher Hugh McKeen who the law firm contended was unfairly impacted by the southwestern willow flycatcher’s listing.

“Like all ranching families in the region, Mr. McKeen must contend with drought, wildfire, and the many other realities of raising cattle in the harsh conditions of the arid West,” read the statement.

“Unfortunately, these hard-working ranchers must also contend with unlawful federal regulations that conjure new species and subspecies from thin air, declare them endangered, and establish draconian rules to ‘protect’ them.”

The Maricopa Audubon Society also intervened in the case, and the group’s Conservation Chair Charles Babbitt said the ranchers who opposed the bird’s protection had operations that were inherently destructive to wildlife.

“That protection is problematic for ranchers whose unsustainable business model requires that their cows continue to destroy the country’s few surviving desert riparian areas,” Babbitt said.

