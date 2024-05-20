What New Mexico places will be closed for Memorial Day 2024?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Memorial Day this year will be on Monday, May 27. Due to the holiday, there will be many closures and events happening throughout the state.

Closures

Albuquerque

  • 311 Community Contact Center – reports can be made online

  • ABQ RIDE bus & Sun Van – regular service resumes May 28

  • Albuquerque Museum – closed every Monday

  • Animal & Adoption Shelters – Eastside and Westside shelters closed

  • Balloon Museum – closed on Mondays

  • Childhood Development Centers

  • City Offices

  • Community Centers – Closed May 27-29

  • District Court

  • Health & Social Service Centers

  • KiMo Theatre – Business & ticket offices closed

  • Libraries

  • Motor Vehicle Department offices

  • Open Space Visitors Center – closed Sundays and Mondays

  • Senior Centers – Senior, multi-generational, and 50+ Sports & Fitness Centers closed

  • Senior Meal Sites

  • Shooting Range Park – Closed every Monday and Tuesday

  • Tennis Facilities – Jerry Cline courts closed

Santa Fe

  • Santa Fe Municipal Court

  • All Recreation Centers – Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course will be open

  • All Santa Fe Public Library branches- return book drops will be open

  • All Senior Centers

  • Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Ride, and Transit Administration office

  • Trash and Recycling will not happen on May 27. Collections will slide forward to the next day.

Rio Rancho

  • All city offices and facilities

Belen

  • All city buildings will be closed. Monday’s trash pickup will happen on Tuesday.

Los Lunas

  • Village offices will be closed

Remaining Open

Albuquerque

  • Adoption Centers – Lucky Paws will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

  • Albuquerque International Sunport

  • Albuquerque BioPark

  • Golf Courses

  • Swimming Pools

  • Tennis Facilities – Sierra Vista will remain open

  • Trash & Recycling – trash will be collected

Events

Albuquerque

  • Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony – The parade begins at 8:00 a.m. at USS Bullhead Memorial Park traveling east on Gibson from San Mateo. The parade ends at 9:00 a.m. with a musical program by the Dukes of Albuquerque Concert Band at New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park at 1100 Louisiana SE. Memorial Day Ceremony will happen at 10:00 a.m.

Santa Fe

  • Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 North Guadalupe St from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Belen

  • The event will be happening at Belen Eagle Park Veterans Memorial beginning at 10:00 a.m. on May 27.

