What New Mexico places will be closed for Memorial Day 2024?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Memorial Day this year will be on Monday, May 27. Due to the holiday, there will be many closures and events happening throughout the state.

Closures

Albuquerque

311 Community Contact Center – reports can be made online

ABQ RIDE bus & Sun Van – regular service resumes May 28

Albuquerque Museum – closed every Monday

Animal & Adoption Shelters – Eastside and Westside shelters closed

Balloon Museum – closed on Mondays

Childhood Development Centers

City Offices

Community Centers – Closed May 27-29

District Court

Health & Social Service Centers

KiMo Theatre – Business & ticket offices closed

Libraries

Motor Vehicle Department offices

Open Space Visitors Center – closed Sundays and Mondays

Senior Centers – Senior, multi-generational, and 50+ Sports & Fitness Centers closed

Senior Meal Sites

Shooting Range Park – Closed every Monday and Tuesday

Tennis Facilities – Jerry Cline courts closed

Santa Fe

Santa Fe Municipal Court

All Recreation Centers – Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course will be open

All Santa Fe Public Library branches- return book drops will be open

All Senior Centers

Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Ride, and Transit Administration office

Trash and Recycling will not happen on May 27. Collections will slide forward to the next day.

Rio Rancho

All city offices and facilities

Belen

All city buildings will be closed. Monday’s trash pickup will happen on Tuesday.

Los Lunas

Village offices will be closed

Remaining Open

Albuquerque

Adoption Centers – Lucky Paws will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Albuquerque International Sunport

Albuquerque BioPark

Golf Courses

Swimming Pools

Tennis Facilities – Sierra Vista will remain open

Trash & Recycling – trash will be collected

Events

Albuquerque

Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony – The parade begins at 8:00 a.m. at USS Bullhead Memorial Park traveling east on Gibson from San Mateo. The parade ends at 9:00 a.m. with a musical program by the Dukes of Albuquerque Concert Band at New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park at 1100 Louisiana SE. Memorial Day Ceremony will happen at 10:00 a.m.

Santa Fe

Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 North Guadalupe St from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Belen

The event will be happening at Belen Eagle Park Veterans Memorial beginning at 10:00 a.m. on May 27.

