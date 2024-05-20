What New Mexico places will be closed for Memorial Day 2024?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Memorial Day this year will be on Monday, May 27. Due to the holiday, there will be many closures and events happening throughout the state.
Closures
Albuquerque
311 Community Contact Center – reports can be made online
ABQ RIDE bus & Sun Van – regular service resumes May 28
Albuquerque Museum – closed every Monday
Animal & Adoption Shelters – Eastside and Westside shelters closed
Balloon Museum – closed on Mondays
Childhood Development Centers
City Offices
Community Centers – Closed May 27-29
District Court
Health & Social Service Centers
KiMo Theatre – Business & ticket offices closed
Libraries
Motor Vehicle Department offices
Open Space Visitors Center – closed Sundays and Mondays
Senior Centers – Senior, multi-generational, and 50+ Sports & Fitness Centers closed
Senior Meal Sites
Shooting Range Park – Closed every Monday and Tuesday
Tennis Facilities – Jerry Cline courts closed
Santa Fe
Santa Fe Municipal Court
All Recreation Centers – Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe Golf Course will be open
All Santa Fe Public Library branches- return book drops will be open
All Senior Centers
Santa Fe Trails, Santa Fe Ride, and Transit Administration office
Trash and Recycling will not happen on May 27. Collections will slide forward to the next day.
Rio Rancho
All city offices and facilities
Belen
All city buildings will be closed. Monday’s trash pickup will happen on Tuesday.
Los Lunas
Village offices will be closed
Remaining Open
Albuquerque
Adoption Centers – Lucky Paws will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Albuquerque International Sunport
Albuquerque BioPark
Golf Courses
Swimming Pools
Tennis Facilities – Sierra Vista will remain open
Trash & Recycling – trash will be collected
Events
Albuquerque
Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony – The parade begins at 8:00 a.m. at USS Bullhead Memorial Park traveling east on Gibson from San Mateo. The parade ends at 9:00 a.m. with a musical program by the Dukes of Albuquerque Concert Band at New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park at 1100 Louisiana SE. Memorial Day Ceremony will happen at 10:00 a.m.
Santa Fe
Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony will take place at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 501 North Guadalupe St from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2024.
Belen
The event will be happening at Belen Eagle Park Veterans Memorial beginning at 10:00 a.m. on May 27.
