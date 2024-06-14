New Mexico officials look for suspect after argument leads to hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help as they search for a man accused of running someone over.

According to the criminal complaint, 22-year-old Fabian Silva got into an argument with another man in southwest Albuquerque earlier this week.

Police said Silva drove his car into the other man, running him over. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but there is no word on his condition now.

Crime Stoppers is giving a $2,500 reward for any information leading to Silva’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

