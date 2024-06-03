New Mexico man sentenced for beating child with ‘Louis Vuitton belt,’ attacking officers

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Portales, New Mexico, man has been sentenced for crimes related to child abuse and attacking officers. He pleaded guilty in March 2024.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney out of Clovis, Alfonso Perez, 29, was accused of two incidents. As a result, he was charged with multiple felonies such as abuse of a child and four counts of battery on a peace officer.

The first crime happened in February of 2022 when he reportedly became angry with a seven-year-old child. Officials said he beat the child with a “Louis Vuitton belt,” and later, the child’s grandmother noticed purple bruises all over his body. It was reported, and Perez was charged for the incident.

In June 2022, while awaiting trial for the child abuse case, authorities said Perez forcibly made himself vomit in jail. Officers tried to enter his cell to help, but the release said he kept holding the cell shut. Once the officers got in, he tried to fight them. Three officers were struck, and a taser was knocked out of one of their hands.

Perez was given a 19.5-year sentence. He will be required to serve 85% of the sentence.

