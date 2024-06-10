New Mexico man sentenced for assaulting guard, violating release conditions after manslaughter case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been sentenced for an assault. Officials said he also violated his supervised release conditions.

Court documents claimed Zachariah Nez, 25, of Sanostee, was serving supervised release for a voluntary manslaughter crime when he was arrested for violating his conditions. When he was detained, he reportedly punched a Cibola County jail guard.

He was sentenced to 19 months in prison. Additionally, he will have to serve another supervised release term afterward.

