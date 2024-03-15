New Mexico man pleads guilty to escaping from custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Valencia, 33, has pled guilty to escaping from custody. According to officials, Valencia was found guilty in January 2020 of assault of an intimate partner and was sentenced to 75 months in prison.

They say he was sent to a reentry center in Albuquerque to serve out the last six months of his sentence when he left without permission and did not return. He was arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department in October 2023 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was taken into federal custody. He faces up to five years in prison.

