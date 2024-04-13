New Mexico man found guilty of 2020 murder

GRANT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody McDonald has been convicted of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in a 2020 murder. McDonald was accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Daniel Murillo. Prosecutors say an argument had broken out between McDonald and the mother of his child and that escalated into the shooting of Murillo who was dating the woman.

McDonald faces up to 18 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

