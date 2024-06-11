New Mexico man facing federal charges for February shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is facing federal charges after an auto theft investigation turned into a violent police chase through an Albuquerque hotel. Four months ago, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop 39-year-old Lupe Vargas for an ineligible temporary tag. Vargas crashed his car into a pillar at the Ramada Hotel in northeast Albuquerque, shot at deputies, and then ran into the hotel.

During the pursuit, BCSO said Vargas changed out of his white tank top into a red shirt and then walked out of the hotel acting like nothing happened. A K9 deputy did not take the bait and led police to Vargas.

According to court documents, Vargas has a long criminal history starting when he was just 11 years old. Vargas is now being federally charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempted carjacking.

