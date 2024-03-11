New Mexico lieutenant governor picked for Hispanic legislator committee

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s lieutenant governor is taking on a new role representing Hispanic state legislators.

Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales has been appointed by the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators to its Executive Committee.

Morales will be representing the West Region for the 2024-2025 term.

His position will help set policies, create organizational agendas, and work with stakeholders to advocate for Hispanic communities.

“I am honored to be selected for this important position of trust and responsibility with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators. It’s an organization whose work I have long admired. I look forward to helping in its efforts to grow and to promote more opportunities for Hispanics nationwide, especially in education, business, civil rights, healthcare and housing. In the course of my work as Lieutenant Governor and as a Senator, I’ve always tried to be an effective advocate for our Hispanic communities across New Mexico, and their issues,” said Howie Morales.

Lieutenant Governor Morales will travel to Atlanta for a leadership meeting later this month.

