New Mexico human trafficking shelter works around the clock for victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Back in December, News 13 reported on the state’s newest human trafficking shelter working to open its doors to survivors. Just last month, they turned that dream into reality.

“It’s been exciting to see a service that we haven’t had in New Mexico before,” said Shelley Repp, CEO of NM Dream Center, operator of the facility.

In late February, the NM Dream Center unveiled its Eliza Jane House, which is New Mexico’s only 24/7 human trafficking shelter. They have begun welcoming human trafficking survivors to their center with open arms.

“We want to make sure it’s sustainable, and we’re doing things the right way,” Repp said.

So far, organization officials said they have few survivors staying at the shelter and are in works to get three others into the center. They hope to fill all eight rooms at the facility.

“The goal of this is to really help them come out of exploitation and get the stability they need, so they can transition into independent housing successfully,” Repp explained.

The shelter is staffed 24/7 and offers clients in-house services and caseworkers. Officials said case workers help clients in crises if needed, accompany them to appointments or errands, and even help them get a hold of important paperwork. They do it all in hopes of empowering survivors with a new level of independence while feeling safe.

“Accompanying them to be able to go grocery shopping, get the kind of things they need, and making those kinds of choices in a safe way,” Repp added.

They also offer assistance in furthering their education or getting a job, and officials said two of their clients have already started. One is trying to earn her GED, and another just started a new job last week.

“That gives her the ability to be able to take care of herself and be independent because she’ll have that kind of security.”

Organization officials added that safety and confidentiality is paramount in helping survivors transition into independent housing. In addition to security systems already built into the facility, APD officers frequently drive by the shelter.

“I think that’s what kind of helps our clients feel like they can sleep well at night,” Repp added.

Survivors can self-refer themselves to the program by visiting the NM Dream Center website and clicking the resources tab under the “Need Help” button. The shelter said they are in need of more staff to help keep up with the 24/7 workload with overnight and weekend workers most needed. New hires will undergo a rigorous background check and training.

