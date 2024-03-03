New Mexico high school teams face off in science bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday was a big day for New Mexico’s high school STEM enthusiasts.

The Regional Science Bowl kicked off at Albuquerque Academy hosted by Sandia Laboratories.

It is a nationwide competition that tests students’ knowledge in all areas of STEM. There are two groups of finalists in the competition – middle and high schoolers.

The winners are from the schools listed below:

Los Alamos La Cueva ABQ Academy

