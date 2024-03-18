New Mexico group looks to help Texans impacted by wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group in New Mexico prides itself at helping local communities and communities around the nation through natural disasters. Now, their eyes are set on our neighbors to the east as they recover from widespread wildfires.

It’s been nearly three weeks since the largest wildfire in Texas history broke out in the panhandle.

“It was so devastating to folks who live over there,” said New Mexico Baptist Disaster Relief (NMBDR) Director Ed Greene.

More than a million acres of grasslands the state relies on went up in flames. Greene and NMDBR are looking to lend a helping hand.

“We have been active since the Cerro Grande fire in 2000,” said Greene.

With the grasslands burned, the group decided to call out for hay donations to fill the gap.

“The grazing problem is one of the biggest things they are dealing with, and so we thought well if we can donate hay and supplies to get them back to their new normal. That’s something we can do,” said Greene.

While hay is a big focus, the group is accepting everything from monetary donations to wildlife feed, and fencing, saying anything helps.

“We also have teams over there working to clean up the burned homes and get them back to where they can rebuild and get back to normal,” said Greene.

Greene believes he knows New Mexicans will rally together for the cause.

“New Mexicans understand the devastation of a wildfire. They know what it can do. We also understand the concept of neighbors helping neighbors and love your neighbor is not just a thought or feeling – it’s an action,” said Greene.

If you are interested in donating, click here for a link to their website.

