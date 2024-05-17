New Mexico getting $25 million to plug orphan wells, address pollution

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal government is giving New Mexico $25 million to address pollution and orphaned oil and gas wells in the state.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is empowering communities across the country to confront long-standing environmental injustices by making a historic investment to plug orphaned oil and gas wells,” Acting Deputy Secretary of the Interior Laura Daniel-Davis said in a press release. “These investments are good for our climate, for the health of our communities, and for American workers. With this additional funding, New Mexico – and states all across the country – will put more people to work to clean up these toxic sites, reduce methane emissions and safeguard our environment.”

New Mexico governor facing lawsuit from NRA over new gun waiting period law

Already, the state has been plugging orphaned wells. But this funding will support additional plugging of 117 wells, the Department of the Interior says. The funds will also support surface remediation of 33 sites.

The money is part of $660 million being put towards remediation in the U.S. on a rolling basis. Those funds were initially announced in 2023.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.