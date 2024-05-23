New Mexico gets roughly $19 million to fight forever chemicals in drinking water

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is one of the most critical threats to drinking water across New Mexico. Now, the state’s push to clean up ‘forever chemicals’ known as PFAS (Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) just got a big boost from the federal government, to the tune of roughly $19 million.

“Today I am here to present to Secretary Kenney and NMED an EPA drinking water emerging contaminants for small and disadvantaged communities grant of approximately 18.9 million dollars,” said Dr. Earthea Nance, EPA Region 6 Administrator.

New Mexico’s Environment Department (NMED) is the first in the region to get this grant. The money is part of the nation’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with which the EPA is earmarking a whopping $21 billion to strengthen drinking water systems and address PFAS throughout the country.

PFAS, also known as ‘forever chemicals,’ have commonly been found in firefighting foam, certain household cookware, and clothing; and can have devastating effects on humans and the environment.

“Exposure to certain PFAS over a long period of time will cause cancer and other illnesses,” Nance says, and “PFAS exposure during critical life stages such as pregnancy or early childhood can also result in adverse health impacts.”

These funds will help the state study PFAS in water systems, buy new technology to combat it, and come up with plans on how to clean it up.

“These forever chemicals will not be a forever legacy,” said James Kenney, secretary of the NMED, “Infusion of a check like this into New Mexico to protect our drinking water sources is exactly the means by which we can fund our way out of legacy pollution.”

Kenney says of New Mexico’s 500 public water systems, all of them are considered ‘small and disadvantaged,’ and as such, the grant money will be available to all of them.

“That funding is going to enable us to address existing infrastructure needs across the state and it positions us to be proactive and get ahead of future needs and issues relating to these emerging contaminants,” said Rebecca Roose, infrastructure advisor for the Office of the Governor.

Since 2022, the EPA says the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has infused $174 million into New Mexico water infrastructure projects.

