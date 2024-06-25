Here is how New Mexico fire survivors can get FEMA aid, avoid scammers

As thousands of people in New Mexico, Texas and across the U.S. send money and supplies to help those impacted by the South Fork and Salt Fire wildfires in New Mexico, victims must beware of scammers attempting to take advantage of those in need.

"After a disaster, scam artists, identity thieves and other criminals often attempt to take advantage of disaster survivors," Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said. "We encourage survivors to watch for and report any suspicious activity."

Melted metal is seen near a destroyed vehicle in the Village of Ruidoso on June 19, 2024.

FEMA sent Disaster Survivor Assistance crews to meet with wildfires survivors after President Joe Biden approved New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for New Mexico. The declaration means federal funds will be given to New Mexicans to support recovery efforts for the ongoing South Fork Fire and Salt Fire.

"Recovering from wildfires is difficult and overwhelming," FEMA officials said. "FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) crews are meeting New Mexico residents where they are to help them apply for FEMA assistance and to assist them on their road to recovery. Many residents, in the impacted areas, are staying with family, friends or at shelters due to mandatory evacuations.

"To ensure these residents have the help they need, these DSA crews are visiting area shelters to help New Mexicans apply for federal assistance, identify potential needs and help make connections with local, state, federal and voluntary agencies."

Here is key information New Mexico wildfire victims need to know:

How to apply for FEMA's federal disaster assistance

New Mexicans do not have to wait until they are allowed back to their homes to determine the damages done to their properties, officials said. Victims can immediately file for FEMA's federal disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov.

Residents with insurance should file a claim first with their insurance company and then apply with FEMA.

Applying for assistance through disasterassistance.gov is the fastest and easiest way to complete an application for federal disaster assistance, officials said. Victims may also apply by downloading FEMA's mobile phone application. Victims can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 for help with the application. The helpline operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT, seven days a week.

FEMA officials also have a video published on the agency's YouTube page to show survivors how to apply for aid.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, officials said.

Two key assistance programs are:

Serious Needs Assistance (SNA) provides funding for households to cover important items like water, food, first aid, breast-feeding supplies, infant formula, diapers, personal hygiene items, fuel for transportation or other emergency supplies for eligible households. To qualify for SNA, you must be displaced, need shelter or have other emergency costs due to the disaster on your application.

Displacement Assistance (DA) provides people with up-front funds to assist with immediate housing options of their choice, to keep people housed. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options.

Identifying FEMA aid workers

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crew in New Mexico are aiding victims with the application process. FEMA crews are meeting with victims at shelters due to mandatory evacuations.

Crew members will be "easily recognizable by their official photo identification," officials said.

"If you meet people offering assistance, first ask to see their ID before giving them your personal information," FEMA officials said. "They may have FEMA clothing, but that can be easily imitated."

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews can help survivors with:

Checking the status of an application already in the system and making minor changes to applications.

Identifying organizations providing disaster-related services and/or resources to the public for immediate and long-term recovery.

Gathering situational awareness about impacts to communities.

Providing civil rights and disability integration assistance information to ensure equal access.

Protect private information

It is vital for survivors to be aware of scammers stealing money and private information from victims in desperate need of help following disasters, officials said.

Protect your identity and stay informed:

DHS, FEMA, SBA and other federal agencies will never charge you for disaster assistance.

Always ask to see I.D. FEMA personnel will always have an official identification badge.

Do not offer any personal information unless you are speaking with a verified FEMA representative.

Stay tuned to trusted local media for updates from your local officials on disaster fraud and scams.

Check with local law enforcement to ensure your identity is protected.

Report fraud and other scams

Frauds and scams can be reported to FEMA Investigations and Inspections Division by calling 866-223-0814 or emailing to StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov.

Victims can report fraud to U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General online at oig.dhs.gov or by calling 1-800-323-8603.

Fraud and scams can also be reported to the New Mexico Department of Justice at nmdoj.gov.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

